DirecTV adds AI avatars to TV breaks for personalized shopping

DirecTV is injecting AI avatars of users, their families, and their pets into television breaks. In partnership with Indian AI company Glance, the TV giant is creating custom screensavers and videos that users can insert themselves into using Glance’s mobile app. They can then shop the products shown in the AI-generated scenes — such as clothing their avatar is wearing — using Glance’s reverse image search technology.

Users indicate their permission by uploading photos of themselves into the Glance app. Still, the capability highlights broader privacy concerns around the integration of AI into users’ homes, personal devices, and everyday lives. It is also a step towards understanding how advertising becomes embedded into generative technologies. Glance’s AI doesn’t currently market specific products in these scenes, but it opens the door for advertisers keen on finding the next frontier for consumer engagement.