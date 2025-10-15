China’s foreign talent visa faces domestic backlash

A Chinese effort to attract top foreign scientists has been met with a domestic backlash.

Beijing recently advertised its new visa for leading experts as a step towards establishing China as the world’s leading scientific power. The visa was also seen as a way to lure talent that would have otherwise gone to the US, where new laws have priced out many would-be migrants. But the visa sparked anger within China — where youth unemployment is high — with prominent influencers accusing the government of inviting foreigners to steal domestic jobs, The New York Times reported.

One analyst who praised the plan was accused of being a race traitor, and other critics have voiced fears that China will be overrun by outsiders.