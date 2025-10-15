China rare earth export curbs a ‘lose-lose’ for everyone, Spain economy minister says

China’s new restrictions on rare earth exports amount to a “lose-lose scenario” for the entire world, Spain’s economy minister said Wednesday.

“We are very concerned because of the potential impact — let’s see how it actually materializes,” Carlos Cuerpo said at Semafor’s World Economy Summit in Washington, DC. “This is another fragmentation of international trade… That’s not the way that the EU wants to go.”

Beijing last week enacted new curbs on the sale of the valuable minerals, opening a new front in its trade war with the US. But the spat has implications for Europe, too, as the continent looks to boost domestic supply chains and reduce dependency on China.

Asked whether rare earths would be on the agenda during closed-door IMF and World Bank meetings and in talks with the White House this week, Cuerpo said: “The answer is a very short one: yes.”