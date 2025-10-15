Cameroon election tensions mount as opposition leader claims victory

Maurice Kamto, the runner-up in the 2018 presidential election, was arrested and detained in the months following that poll for alleging it was rigged. Many Cameroonians, especially young people facing joblessness and economic hardship, had looked up to Kamto. But he was barred from running in this year’s election. So, when a coalition of opposition parties and civil society put forth Tchiroma as a unity candidate, many threw their weight behind him.

His rallies drew exceptionally huge crowds across the country. And most of the unverified results from polling units show him leading.

Tchiroma has promised a referendum on federalism, electoral reform, national dialogue, and security solutions in the conflict-hit Anglophone regions and the Far North Region, which has been ravaged by the Boko Haram insurgency. During his campaign, he also vowed to prioritize youth employment, education, and agricultural modernization.

The ruling Cameroon People’s Democratic Movement (CPDM) party, which has been in power for 43 years, has denied Tchiroma won the election, alleging he used figures prefabricated by a shadowy polling firm to back his claim.

AD

“The CPDM is the only political party able to have representatives in all polling stations in Cameroon and abroad. This means that it is the only political party that can provide reliable and trustworthy information about how the election has been conducted everywhere,” Jean Nkuete, Biya’s national campaign coordinator, said.

The African Union and the EU Election Observation Missions have called on stakeholders to remain calm and wait for the official results. But different political parties have congratulated Tchiroma or Biya on their victory.