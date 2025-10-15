Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, every weekday
Sign up

Apple pledges to boost China investment

Oct 15, 2025, 6:28pm EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
Apple CEO Tim Cook.
Manuel Orbegozo/Reuters

Apple CEO Tim Cook vowed to increase investment in China, as trade tensions between Washington and Beijing force global tech firms into a delicate balancing act.

Cook, who met with China’s tech minister on Wednesday, notched a strategic win as Chinese regulators paved the way for Apple to release its new iPhone Air next week. Apple’s new investment pledge, though, risks irking US President Donald Trump, who previously blasted Cook over plans to move more iPhone production to India, rather than the US.

Apple still makes the bulk of its phones in China, even as it reduces dependency in other arenas: The company is building a slate of home devices, including a tabletop robot, in Vietnam.

J.D. Capelouto
AD