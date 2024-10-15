Falling cost of space flight makes room for African companies

The fast-falling cost of rocket launches has opened up the space industry to African companies, with several smaller nations in the continent rushing to develop their space programs. So far, 17 African countries have put more than 60 satellites into orbit, with several others expecting operations to begin in the coming months, the BBC reported.

According to a McKinsey report, the price of heavy launches to low-Earth orbit has fallen around 95% to just $1,500 per kilogram, with some estimates suggesting it could fall to as little as $100 per kilogram soon. However, some experts are concerned that increased launches could worsen the problem of space debris.