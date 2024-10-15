Pioneering Moroccan modernist celebrated by Art Basel

Seven works by a trailblazing Moroccan modernist will go on display at Art Basel Paris, as a Moroccan gallery exhibits at the fair for the first time. Known for the colorful waves that he called his “handwriting,” Mohamed Melehi, who died in 2020, rejected traditional colonial styles of painting, instead pioneering geometric, pop art-influenced experiments that were “pivotal in shaping the aesthetic of post-independence Morocco,” Arab News wrote.

The showcase comes amid surging interest in Moroccan art, the co-founder of Casablanca’s Loft Art Gallery said. “I can see it when we exhibit outside Morocco, like in France or London. People also often say, ‘Oh, we’re coming to Marrakesh next year or next month, and we want to visit your gallery.’”