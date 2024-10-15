New Chinese pandas arrive in US

China began a new chapter in “panda diplomacy” Tuesday, as a new pair of bears arrived in Washington, DC. Their arrival comes about a year after a trio of pandas left the US capital when an exchange agreement expired, sparking concerns that US-China diplomatic tensions would mean fewer furry ambassadors. And starting Wednesday, visitors to the Berlin Zoo will be able to see two rabbit-sized cubs born recently to a panda who arrived in the German capital in 2017.

The global panda program is presented as a breeding and conservation effort for an endangered species — but a New York Times investigation found China has removed more pandas from the wild than it has released, and uses artificial breeding methods that have harmed the animals.