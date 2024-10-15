Irregular migration in Europe, US plummets amid crackdowns

Global irregular migration has dropped precipitously so far this year compared to 2023, as politicians in both the US and Europe ramp up rhetoric and enforcement targeting illegal border crossings.

In the European Union, irregular crossings fell by 42% in the first nine months of this year, new data from Frontex, the bloc’s border control agency, showed. The drop was especially pronounced in the Western Balkans and Central Mediterranean.

In the US, the number of migrants stopped at the border with Mexico are at their lowest level since 2020.

The trends reflect a global political movement — across the ideological spectrum — to curb illegal immigration.