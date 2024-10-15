Events Newsletters
Internet Archive is back after hack

Tom Chivers
Tom Chivers
Oct 15, 2024, 6:30pm EDT
The News

The Internet Archive is back online after hackers took down its 916 billion web pages. The California nonprofit preserves websites, providing a vital service for investigative journalists and would-be internet historians, as well as offering free access to millions of books, videos, and audio files: The site is a “unique, irreplaceable resource recording decades of web history,” Axios wrote.

Hackers took it down nearly a week ago, posting a taunting message that said the Archive “is constantly on the verge of suffering a catastrophic security breach,” adding “it just happened.” The Archive’s founder said Monday it was now back up in “a provisional, read-only manner… Please be gentle.” The site also suffered a September data breach affecting 31 million users.

