Democrats insist they can win the Senate. It’s going to take some big surprises.

ALLEN, Tex. – Democrats are talking up Senate races in Texas and Florida as opportunities to keep their majority, a move designed to give them a fighting chance even if Montana Sen. Jon Tester loses re-election next month.

Republicans think that’s pretty funny, at times mocking Democrats’ efforts — even though multiple polls show Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, locked in a tight race and some vulnerabilities for Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla. On the outer edges of the battleground, Sen. Deb Fischer, R-Neb., is in a far tighter race than expected against independent labor leader Dan Osborn, although national Democrats are still skeptical of his chances.

And Cruz seems to recognize there’s no one Democrats would like to beat more than him — both to hold the majority and to oust one of their top foils.

“If you are a partisan left wing Democrat, after Donald Trump, there’s nobody in the country you want to beat more than me,” Cruz said after a campaign stop here. “What is happening is every wild eyed leftist in New York City and Chicago and San Francisco goes online and gives money to my opponent.”

To win the Senate, Cruz’s party needs to pick up two seats, or just one if Donald Trump wins the presidency and JD Vance casts the tie-breaking vote in the Senate. Republican West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice will almost certainly replace Sen. Joe Manchin, I-W.Va. And Tester has trailed in every public poll of his state since summer.

That math convinced some handicappers to predict a GOP takeover of the Senate. Democrats pushed back on that this fall, announcing that the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee would invest in both Texas and Florida.

“If you look at Ted Cruz in Texas, he just tends to be a more polarizing, partisan figure,” said DSCC Chair Gary Peters, D-Mich., in an interview with Semafor. “Rick Scott can be a very polarizing individual. If you look at his past races statewide, he’s never won by more than a little over 1%.”

The DSCC is in the midst of a “multimillion dollar” ad campaign in Florida and Texas. The group already launched ads with Rep. Colin Allred, Cruz’s challenger, and this week is kicking off joint ad buys this week with former Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, D-Fla. Still, both states are expensive and it might take tens of millions to make a real impact in either.

Democrats also have had a dialed-in donor base this cycle, which has helped boost campaigns with much-needed hard money. Allred in particular is raking in the fundraising, giving him a fighting chance.

“We have to make sure that we can communicate across a state this size, and I think we have a great story to tell,” Allred told Semafor.