Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy

Can MS survive without NBC? Inside CEO Mark Lazarus’ efforts to save cable’s great brands

Ben Smith and Max Tani
Oct 14, 2025, 10:21am EDT
Media
PostEmailWhatsapp
Title icon

The Scene

Listen to the latest episode of Mixed Signals here.

MSNBC and 10 other television channels, from CNBC to Golf Channel, are splitting from NBC over the next several weeks to form a new digital-focused, publicly traded company called Versant.

In his first interview about the new “SpinCo,” Ben and Max talk to CEO Mark Lazarus about how he envisions the company will operate, how he wants to grow each of the brands, and what independent outlets he’s looking to acquire.

They also discuss how he looks at MSNBC and progressive media’s place in the company and how he’s navigating the media environment under the current administration and Brendan Carr’s FCC.

Sign up for Semafor Media’s Sunday newsletter: https://www.semafor.com/newsletters/media

For more from Think with Google, check out ThinkwithGoogle.com.

Find us on X: @semaforben, @maxwelltani

If you have a tip or a comment, please email us mixedsignals@semafor.com

Title icon

Follow Mixed Signals from Semafor Media

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube | Other Platforms