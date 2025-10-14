Events Email Briefings
US govt shutdown could be one of nation’s longest

Oct 14, 2025, 5:03am EDT
Mike Johnson
Elizabeth Frantz/Reuters

President Donald Trump’s move to pay the military outside the congressional spending process on Oct. 15 removes a key shutdown pain point for Congress — and that could push this standoff into record territory.

The Senate is back today for Day 14 of this shutdown; without a deal by this weekend, it will become the third-longest shutdown ever, ticking past 16- and 17-day shutdowns of 2013 and 1978, respectively.

There’s no end in sight despite continuing bipartisan chatter and Senate Majority Leader John Thune’s hopes for an off-ramp.

House Republicans may need to eventually write a new stopgap bill, considering the seven-week continuing resolution they passed earlier is already outdated by two weeks.

On the flip side, Democrats want a deal on expiring health care subsidies before the Affordable Care Act marketplaces open up on Nov. 1. Now, they have barely two weeks to achieve that result.

Burgess Everett
