Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, every weekday
Sign up

US and China begin tit-for-tat port fees

Oct 14, 2025, 6:38pm EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
Shipping containers on a freighter at the port of Shenzhen
Tingshu Wang/Reuters

Maritime shipping emerged as the latest flashpoint in the US-China trade war.

Both Washington and Beijing on Tuesday began charging new tit-for-tat port fees on each other’s ships; the levies are part of a ballooning economic conflict between the countries that flared up last week, cooled slightly over the weekend, and ramped back up Tuesday. In a move that could further dent ties, China sanctioned five US subsidiaries of a South Korean shipbuilder, alleging they cooperated with Washington’s probe of the Chinese maritime industry.

Global commerce has been under strain this year as companies grapple with a flurry of on-again, off-again trade policies; the new port fees will likely make shipping rates more volatile, analysts said.

J.D. Capelouto
AD