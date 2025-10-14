Trump’s Gaza peace plan draws praise from world leaders

The Gaza peace plan was a diplomatic coup for US President Donald Trump, analysts said, drawing praise from even his political foes.

World leaders were summoned to Egypt at short notice — “like 20 minutes” in some cases, according to Trump — to witness the signing of a document committing to supporting peace between Israelis and Palestinians. The event offered “a brutal lesson in realpolitik,” The Guardian said, with leaders jockeying to position themselves next to Trump.

Even former US President Joe Biden, who sharply criticized Trump during two election campaigns, casting him as a threat to democracy, commended him for pulling it off. It was “a stunning display of personal and presidential power,” NBC’s chief international correspondent wrote.