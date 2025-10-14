Trump hosts Milei as Washington preps Argentina bailout

US President Donald Trump hosted Argentine leader Javier Milei at the White House on Tuesday as Washington races to finalize a $20 billion bailout for Buenos Aires.

The rare, direct foreign intervention, which will take the form of a currency swap, is aimed at boosting a collapsing peso and calming market volatility ahead of Argentina’s midterm elections later this month. That contest will determine if Milei maintains a political mandate to further his aggressive cost-cutting agenda.

The bailout looms over this week’s IMF and World Bank meetings and shows how Trump has merged politics and economics in his approach to Latin America, the BBC wrote: While he helps an ideological ally in Argentina, neighboring Brazil is grappling with 50% US tariffs.