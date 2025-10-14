Events Email Briefings
Nigeria mulls law to tackle female representation gap

Oct 14, 2025, 6:48am EDT
Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu (L) meets with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa (R).
Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu (L) and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa (R). Nigeria Presidency/Anadolu via Getty Images.

Nigeria’s parliament is considering a law to boost female representation in its legislature, currently the lowest in Africa.

The deputy speaker proposed a bill that would amend the constitution to require 183 women to sit in the national and state assemblies; currently, just four of Nigeria’s 109 senators and 16 members of its 360-seat lower house are female.

Africa as a whole has not seen many women hold senior political positions. Since the appointment of Elisabeth Domitien as the prime minister of the Central African Republic in 1975, there have been just 12 female heads of state and 19 female heads of government on the continent, out of several hundred in each role.

A chart showing the share of women in parliament for the bottom 10 African countries.
Tom Chivers
