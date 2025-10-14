Events Email Briefings
Hundreds of millions of children suffering from lead poisoning

Oct 14, 2025, 6:36am EDT
Children who live near Wugang Manganese Smelting Plant have their blood samples taken to examine the lead levels.
Children in Wugang, China, have their blood tested for lead. China Daily/Reuters.

Lead poisoning, all but eradicated in the West, still harms millions of children in the developing world, with lead-acid battery recycling a key culprit.

Car batteries contain about $15 worth of lead, a significant sum in the Global South. Informal salvage businesses buy old batteries and melt the lead in makeshift furnaces, releasing waste that ends up in the air, soil, and water.

An estimated one in three children worldwide — 800 million — have blood lead levels as high as those in Flint, Michigan’s 2014 water crisis. Lead is a neurotoxin that impairs brain development. Fixing the problem should be simple, Vox reported: Removing taxes on licensed, safer recyclers, allowing them to compete with unlicensed ones, would be a start.

A chart showing the estimated number of children with blood lead levels at or above 5 micrograms per deciliter.
Tom Chivers
