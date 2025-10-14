Gaza challenges remain despite Trump peace summit

US President Donald Trump led a “peace summit” of world leaders on a whirlwind trip to the Middle East, hailing the end of the war in Gaza, but analysts said major sticking points could block lasting peace.

Trump flew to Israel and then Egypt to cement an end to a two-year conflict that saw upwards of 1,200 Israelis and 67,000 Palestinians die and upended the balance of power in the Middle East. Trump’s victory lap came as hostages held in Gaza and Palestinian prisoners in Israel returned home. Yet there is still a “big gap” between Israel and the Arab world on the pathway to a two-state solution, one analyst told The Washington Post.