Blackbird Spyplane’s Jonah Weiner on Substack, resisting selling out, and Obama’s pants legacy

Listen to the latest episode of Mixed Signals here.

Blackbird Spyplane, a style and culture newsletter, launched in 2020 as one of the early adopters and success stories on Substack.

This week, Ben and Max bring on co-author and longtime magazine journalist, Jonah Weiner, to talk about how the newsletter has evolved, how it changed his marriage, and why he’s ‘grossed out’ by affiliate links.

They also talk about if he wants to expand the business further, and why Obama epitomizes ‘the state of the art of dad pants.’

Sign up for Semafor Media’s Sunday newsletter: https://www.semafor.com/newsletters/media

For more from Think with Google, check out ThinkwithGoogle.com.

Find us on X: @semaforben, @maxwelltani

If you have a tip or a comment, please email us mixedsignals@semafor.com