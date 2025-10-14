Alison Roman on cookbooks, food influencers, and the surprising way AI is changing her recipes

Listen to the latest episode of Mixed Signals here.

Alison Roman was one of digital media’s first food stars – she’s had recipes go viral since 2018 and an infamous ‘cancellation’ in 2020.

Now, with her latest cookbook, Something From Nothing, she’s trying to move away from life on the Internet. This week, Ben and Max bring on the chef and author to talk about food media, the value of a physical cookbook in a digital world, and how AI is influencing her recipes.

They also talk about why cooking, and her new book, are the ‘antithesis of the Internet.’

