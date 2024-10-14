Spies are a headache for the West

Chinese and Russian spies are wreaking havoc on Western governments, new reports showed. In the last six months, France, Germany, Poland, and the UK have all identified Russian sabotage schemes, while American intelligence officials say Moscow is meddling in the US election through disinformation campaigns, The Economist wrote: “These efforts are generally crude and ineffectual. But they are prolific, intense and sometimes innovative.”

Western officials are also warning the public and businesses about the unprecedented scale of Chinese espionage, including photographing US military exercises and hacking British voting records, The Wall Street Journal reported. But given China “is deeply entwined in the global economy, it is proving a Sisyphean task.”