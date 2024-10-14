On both sides of the Atlantic, the voting habits of ethnic minorities are changing

In the US and UK, traditionally leftwing parties are losing the long-standing support of ethnic minority citizens.

Fewer than half of non-white voters backed the center-left Labour Party at the UK’s general election in July, a trend that played out across areas with higher Muslim and Hindu populations in particular as Labour won less than half of the non-white vote for the first time on record.

And in the 2020 US presidential election, the Democrat share among Hispanic, Black, and Asian voters fell markedly, the Financial Times’ chief data reporter wrote.



