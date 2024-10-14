Nigerian airline CEO faces new US charge in $20M fraud case

US authorities charged the owner of Nigeria’s largest airline with obstruction of justice in a $20 million fraud case.

The charge updates an indictment from five years ago in which he and an alleged accomplice were charged with bank fraud and money laundering.

The US Department of Justice said Allen Onyema, founder and chief executive of Air Peace, faces the new charge of obstruction “for submitting false documents” to the US government. Onyema, 61, allegedly submitted the documents in a bid to end the investigation that led to the bank fraud and money laundering charges, the DOJ announced on Friday.

Onyema is charged alongside Air Peace’s finance chief, Ejiroghene Eghagha. The DOJ, in its 2019 bank fraud and money laundering indictment, alleged that both officials moved “more than $20 million” from Nigeria through US bank accounts in a scheme involving false documents based on the purchase of airplanes from a company allegedly based in the US state of Georgia.

The obstruction charges against the pair are for “additional crimes of fraud,” Ryan K. Buchanan, the US Attorney for the Northern District of Georgia, said last week.

Air Peace, in a statement on Sunday, said both executives, who have not been arrested since the first indictment, “remain innocent and these are mere allegations.” The company said Onyema has “consistently cooperated” with the investigation process and is confident both executives will be “exonerated.”