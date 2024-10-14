Mexican superstars reunite for first Hulu series in Spanish

Two Mexican film superstars and childhood friends reunite for Hulu’s first ever Spanish-language series. Gael García Bernal and Diego Luna shot to international fame in 2001 with the sexy road trip movie Y Tu Mamá También. Their new six-part comedy drama La Máquina (The Machine) follows aging boxer Estéban, who is coaxed back into the ring by his eccentric manager for a final, high-stakes match.

The show is being celebrated for its authentic depiction of Latin American culture. “There are so many Mexicos,” Luna told NBC News. “The beauty of the show is that it talks about… those different layers of society that suddenly boxing kind of gets together.”