Kamala Harris accused of plagiarism in 2009 book

Vice President Kamala Harris is accused of plagiarizing some portions of her 2009 book “Smart on Crime,” which she co-authored fifteen years ago with Joan O’C. Hamilton.

Christopher Rufo, a conservative activist, detailed the allegations on Monday, citing an investigation by Stefan Weber, an Austrian described by some as “the plagiarism hunter.” Rufo’s report cites passages in which Harris’ book used portions of other works without quotation marks, including from a 2008 Associated Press article and a John Jay College of Criminal Justice press release. Semafor independently confirmed that Harris’ book includes portions of the Associated Press article and the press release.

While the excerpts are missing quotation marks, some of the examples do include footnote citations, though the New York Times notes that the AP case cites a separate report as its source. The passages in question concern background material, rather than anecdotes or arguments presented as Harris’ own.