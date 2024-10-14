Cuban migrants disappearing on perilous journey to US

Hundreds of Cubans have disappeared in recent years while attempting to reach the US via the Straits of Florida, one of the world’s most perilous migration routes. The UN says at least 626 have died along the crossing since 2014, Reuters reported.

The 90-mile route across the gap from Cuba to Florida is plagued by strong currents and violent weather patterns, but can also be significantly cheaper for Cuban migrants compared to a path through central America.

AD

Cuba is undergoing a severe recession, which has led to 850,000 arriving in the US since 2022, and a national population depletion of 18%, according to El País. So far this year, 66,000 have also been intercepted by the US Coast Guard attempting to reach Florida by boat.