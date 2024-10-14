Canada accuses Indian diplomats of involvement in violent campaign against separatists

Canadian officials Monday accused top Indian diplomats of being involved in a plot to track Indian dissidents in Canada who were later attacked or threatened, including a Sikh separatist murdered last year.

The widening of the Canadian government’s investigation marks a serious escalation in the diplomatic row between the two countries, which began after last year’s killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Canadian Sikh who was labeled a terrorist by the Indian government.

Ottawa ordered six Indian diplomats to leave the country, including New Delhi’s most senior envoy who was named a “person of interest” in Nijjar’s killing. The Indian government has denied any links to his murder.

Canadian authorities said Monday that they had uncovered information revealing the ”breadth and depth of criminal activity orchestrated by agents of the Government of India, in consequential threats to the safety and security of Canadians and individuals living in Canada.”

India called the latest allegations “completely unacceptable” and withdrew the officials named in Ottawa’s investigation to “ensure their security.” In response, New Delhi also expelled six Canadian diplomats.