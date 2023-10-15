Iran warns Israel of launching ground offensive in Gaza, threatens “consequences”

Iran warned Israel against launching a ground invasion into the Gaza Strip, saying that if Israeli “war crimes & genocide” are not stopped, the country could face “far-reaching consequences”.

Tehran’s message, posted on X by its mission at the United Nations, came as Israel was moving more military assets to its border with Gaza.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian met with Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Qatar late Saturday, where the two reportedly agreed to “continue cooperation” to achieve the militant group’s goals, Hamas said in a statement.

Amir-Abdollahian also reportedly praised Hamas’ attack as a “historic victory” and a setback to Israel’s occupation of Gaza.

In response to Israel’s calls to move Palestinians out of Gaza to Egypt, Haniyeh said that “our decision is to remain in our land”.

Earlier Saturday, Axios reported that Hossein Amir-Abdollahian also met with Tor Wennesland, U.N. envoy to the Middle East, in Beirut, and told Wennesland that Iran does not want the conflict to evolve into a regional war, but that its government will respond if Israel pursues a ground invasion in the Palestinian enclave.

The Iranian foreign minister also met with Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah on the same day and told reporters that the Lebanese militant group has “scenarios” in place should Israel step up its offensive.