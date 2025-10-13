Venezuela’s Maduro lashes out at Nobel Peace Prize winner

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro called opposition leader María Corina Machado a “demonic witch” in his first comments since she won the Nobel Peace Prize.

Maduro is under pressure: The award has concentrated international attention on his regime, and the US military has repeatedly struck alleged Venezuelan vessels as part of its attacks on Caracas-backed drug-smuggling networks.

There is more US firepower in the Caribbean Sea than Washington committed to the Battle of Midway, Americas Quarterly reported. Maduro did not mention Machado by name, but said “90% of the population rejects the demonic witch.”