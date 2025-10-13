Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, Every Weekday
Sign up

Venezuela’s Maduro lashes out at Nobel Peace Prize winner

Updated Oct 13, 2025, 6:29am EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
Venezuela’s President Nicolás Maduro participates in a demonstration to mark Indigenous Resistance Day.
Venezuela’s President Nicolás Maduro. Leonardo Fernandez Viloria/Reuters.

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro called opposition leader María Corina Machado a “demonic witch” in his first comments since she won the Nobel Peace Prize.

Maduro is under pressure: The award has concentrated international attention on his regime, and the US military has repeatedly struck alleged Venezuelan vessels as part of its attacks on Caracas-backed drug-smuggling networks.

There is more US firepower in the Caribbean Sea than Washington committed to the Battle of Midway, Americas Quarterly reported. Maduro did not mention Machado by name, but said “90% of the population rejects the demonic witch.”

Tom Chivers
AD