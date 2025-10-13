Events Email Briefings
Trump considers sending long-range missiles to Ukraine

Oct 13, 2025, 6:25am EDT
U.S. President Donald Trump meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
US President Donald Trump said he was considering sending long-range missiles to Ukraine for use against Russia, as part of what appears to be strengthening military cooperation between Washington and Kyiv.

Ties between the US and Ukraine frayed at the beginning of Trump’s term, illustrated by a heated Oval Office exchange between Trump and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

But relations now look to be improving: Washington has for months been providing intelligence to Kyiv to mount aerial attacks on Russian energy facilities, the Financial Times said, and Trump told reporters on Sunday he may demand Russian President Vladimir Putin seriously commit to peace talks, or face the US transferring Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine.

A chart showing government support to Ukraine.
Prashant Rao
