PIF is backing Goop for Saudi women

Kayanee, the Saudi sovereign wealth fund-backed athleisure and wellness brand, has already gained fans among Millennial and Gen-Z Saudi women. Now it plans to expand to the Gulf and will launch a wellness app by 2026.

Founded in 2023 by Princess Reema bint Bandar, the kingdom’s ambassador to the US, and backed by Public Investment Fund, the company aims to embed itself in Saudi Arabia’s fast-growing wellness economy, partnering with local Pilates instructors, nutritionists, and product makers, Abeer Alfouti, Kayanee’s executive director, said in an interview. While its apparel is currently designed in Italy, Saudi women are being trained in garment manufacturing to localize production.

“Her Royal Highness had this vision. She pitched it, got the support, and launched Kayanee under PIF,” Alfouti told Semafor. “Now we’re building a holistic well-being platform: physical, emotional, social, financial, environmental.”