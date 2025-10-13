Events Email Briefings
Newly reappointed French PM Lecornu names cabinet

Oct 13, 2025, 6:22am EDT
French PM Lecornu.
French PM Lecornu. Alain Jocard/File Photo/Reuters

Sébastien Lecornu, who resigned as French prime minister last Monday before being reappointed on Friday, named the first cabinet of his new tenure.

His previous attempt to appoint ministers prompted a broad parliamentary revolt and thus his resignation, making him the shortest-serving premier in France’s modern history. Four days later, President Emmanuel Macron reappointed him.

Macron has now had either seven or eight prime ministers in his presidency, including either four or five in 12 months, depending on whether you count Lecornu twice. The new cabinet, containing many of the same figures as the last one, faces the same challenges: A minority government, and convincing a hostile parliament to pass an unpopular but economically necessary budget.

Tom Chivers
