Dutch government takes control of China-owned chipmaker in rare intervention

Oct 13, 2025, 6:30pm EDT
Employees involved in Nexperia production in Hamburg, Germany.
Nexperia production in Hamburg, Germany. Fabian Bimmer/Reuters

The Dutch government took control of a Chinese-owned chipmaker, a rare intervention that threatens to escalate tensions between Beijing and the West over access to critical technologies.

Citing national security concerns, the Netherlands said it was worried about Nexperia possibly transferring tech to its Chinese parent company, Wingtech, which in response accused the Dutch government of “geopolitical bias.” Wingtech is already on a US blacklist amid broader pressure aimed at curbing Beijing’s tech advances.

The Nexperia takeover, which sparked speculation about possible Chinese countermeasures aimed at Dutch firms, is an “escalation of an existing trend,” with governments pressuring companies to unravel assets deemed geopolitical risks, the Financial Times wrote.

