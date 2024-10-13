SpaceX pulls off Starship booster ‘chopsticks’ maneuver

Elon Musk’s SpaceX pushed the boundaries of engineering a little further Sunday with the fifth test flight of its megarocket, Starship. In an unprecedented maneuver, the company managed to “catch” the rocket’s huge booster stage as it came back down to land using what are essentially giant metal chopsticks attached to the launch tower, a structure SpaceX calls Mechazilla.

Designed explicitly to go to Mars, Starship itself pulled off a successful orbital test launch, splashing down in the Indian Ocean a little after it took off from Texas. It was a highly anticipated moment for the company: SpaceX maintains that the US Federal Aviation Authority is delaying their progress unnecessarily, taking longer than expected to get through the paperwork required to blast a giant prototype rocket into space — claims the FAA has pushed back on, citing safety as its priority.

The conflict between Musk and federal agencies is long simmering, but has taken on new political significance with his support of Republican nominee and former President Donald Trump. At Trump’s recent rally at Butler, Pennsylvania, where Musk joined him on stage, Trump vowed SpaceX’s Starship would land on Mars by the end of his presidency should he win a second term. NASA, which has awarded SpaceX about $4 billion in contracts to develop Starship for its missions, currently has a timeline for such a venture in the 2030s at the earliest.