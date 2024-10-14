Inside Condé Nast’s Gaza war

As horrific details about Oct. 7 spread last year, higher-ups at media companies debated whether they should join the chorus of corporations releasing statements condemning the attack.

Then-chief revenue officer Pamela Drucker Mann argued that Condé needed to say something and that employees were calling on the company to do so. Others weren’t so sure. While he did not object to releasing a statement, New Yorker top editor David Remnick raised some concerns about the ramifications of releasing one.

Ultimately, the company’s statement pleased no one. Condé was one of the only news media companies to explicitly condemn Hamas in its statement. But some staff leaked to the New York Post their complaints that it didn’t go far enough. “People are pissed because it was a terrorist attack and Stan’s note is like, ‘Oh, both sides are being hurt,’” a Condé Nast insider told the Post, referring to a memo sent by the company’s head of human resources.

The war’s reverberations also had an immediate impact on the company’s talent pipeline.

Last year, then Vogue editor-at-large Gabriella Karefa-Johnson was supposed to appear at Vogue’s Forces of Fashion, a signature event for the magazine that brings together top designers and A-list celebrities. It was intended to be a major moment for Vogue and one of its rising young stars, who made history in 2021 as the first Black woman to style a Vogue cover.

But after Oct. 7, Karefa-Johnson publicly criticized Israel over its retaliatory bombing of Gaza on her Instagram, in comments that were screengrabbed and written up in the New York Post. In a meeting, editor-in-chief Anna Wintour asked her not to participate in the panel, a decision that one person at Condé Nast clarified was “mutual.” Karefa-Johnson resigned shortly thereafter — a choice she told The New York Times in February was entirely hers, but was in part a “material action of solidarity” with the Palestinians.

Karefa-Johnson did not respond to a request for comment.

Over the last year, certain publications have been a particular source of friction within the legacy magazine publisher.

Since the 2016 election, Teen Vogue has been an unabashedly progressive and at times proudly socialist part of the media company, a conscious decision that staff have attributed to the strong political views of its young readers. In previous flare-ups of violence, the magazine has drawn the ire of pro-Israel media commentators, who scoffed at its tone and argued that it had “determinedly pursued an anti-Israel agenda.”

As the war intensified after Oct. 7, the publication ran sympathetic pieces pointing out the impact of military action on Palestinian civilians in Gaza, and how the conflict was playing out in the 2024 presidential campaign. It chronicled the crackdown on anti-Israel protests across college campuses in the US, as well as the celebrities who have come out in support of the Palestinians or a general ceasefire.

Teen Vogue’s pro-Palestinian bent has particularly irritated the talent booking side of the business, which has taken issue with some of the writing and told other staff within the company that it is damaging relationships with celebrities. Earlier this year, Vogue entertainment director Sergio Kletnoy sent an email to Wintour, CEO Roger Lynch and Duncan that was deeply critical of Teen Vogue’s writing about Gaza. In February, Siri Garber, the president of Platform Public Relations, a Hollywood PR agency that represents celebrities who have been on Teen Vogue covers, sent a private letter to Condé Nast criticizing Teen Vogue’s coverage.

“There is growing concern within the industry, and many like me, who feel that Teen Vogue is one of the most influential outlets for the young generation - and we feel that Jewish representation has been wiped out completely by Teen Vogue in terms of its coverage,” she said.

The publication also rubbed up against the company’s Content Integrity Group, which handles standards and fact-checks most non-New Yorker articles published by Condé Nast publications. The department objected to Teen Vogue’s inclusion of the words “apartheid” and “genocide” in articles about Gaza earlier this year, and at various points held up pieces about the war, believing that the language was too biased against Israel.