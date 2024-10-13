Climate disasters bring new dimension to US presidential race

Climate disasters have opened a new dimension in what remains an exceedingly close race ahead of the US presidential election.

Over the weekend, Vice President Kamala Harris visited an area of North Carolina hard-hit by Hurricane Helene — a trip that also included campaign events aimed at mobilizing Black voters in the crucial swing state.

Meanwhile at a Coachella, California rally Saturday, her Republican rival Donald Trump criticized the state’s water management practices, threatening to withhold “any of that fire money that we send you.” The remarks followed reports that, while president, Trump once refused to approve disaster aid for California until he learned that the affected area was home to many of his supporters.

The former president has criticized the government’s response to the recent hurricanes, while facing pushback over his own posture on federal disaster aid, as both campaigns seek to further distinguish their candidate’s record against the other.