Social media platforms haven’t learned their lessons since the last war

J.D. Capelouto /

Almost two years ago, social media platforms struggled to handle the barrage of misinformation that flooded the internet after Russia invaded Ukraine.

A lot has changed online since then — Twitter is now X under Elon Musk’s ownership, and a number of new platforms are trying to take its place — but the early days of the Israel-Hamas conflict has shown that these platforms largely haven’t learned their lessons from the Russia-Ukraine war. Instead, the social media landscape has deteriorated significantly, experts say.