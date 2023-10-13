This is a year of consequential global elections

Karina Tsui /

This weekend marks the start of a year of momentous elections worldwide, with at least a quarter of the global population headed to the polls over the next eight months or so.

In Ecuador, leftist Luisa González will compete against former lawmaker and son of a banana tycoon, Daniel Noboa, in presidential elections marred by violence and growing dissatisfaction in democratic institutions.

In New Zealand, the incumbent Labour Party, once led by Jacinda Ardern, is expected to lose against a right-wing bloc over frustrations with the rising cost of living.

In Poland, opinion polls suggest that neither of the two parties up for parliamentary elections — the right-wing populist Law and Justice party or the center-right Civic Coalition — can win enough seats to form a new government.

In the next year or so, India, Indonesia, Pakistan, Russia, Taiwan, Ukraine, the European Parliament, the U.K., and the U.S. will also hold either parliamentary or presidential elections that could change the course of each country’s future.