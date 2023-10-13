U.S. tech workers offer to fill vacancies left by Israeli reservists

Some people have offered to volunteer up to 20 hours a week. About 25 Israeli companies had also signed up (on a separate form), and the couple on Thursday was in the process of matching employees with companies.

Sonny Gindi, an entrepreneur in New York city, follows Zoe on Instagram, where he learned of the fledgling project. He signed up, offering three hours of his time per day, despite having a six-month-old newborn and a startup of his own, a retail operations company called Stour.

AD

Gindi said he could help with everything from marketing to social media to creative strategy.

“As a founder, I know how volatile it is to run your own company and how important every single day is to the survival of your business,” he said, adding that he didn’t think twice about spending the extra time. “Every Jew right now is in a fight for their lives.”

Zoe, who is on maternity leave with a newborn, is working on matching volunteers and startups that need help during nap time, but so far nobody has started working. The volunteers are from a wide range of backgrounds, from customer service to engineering to nursing.

AD

“In the startup community, it’s so fresh right now,” Michael said. “They don’t really know what they need yet.”

Israel, often called “The Startup Nation,” has the highest number of startups per capita in the world, according to Deloitte. By some estimates, half of Israel’s exports come from technology companies.