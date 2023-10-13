Democrats are ‘opening the lines of communication’ on a bipartisan speaker deal, lawmaker says

Republicans gathered on Friday afternoon to choose a new speaker candidate following the collapse of Majority Leader Steve Scalise’s bid in the face of conservative opposition. This time around, Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, who narrowly lost the party’s last nomination vote to Scalise earlier this week, is facing off against a last minute entrant, Rep. Austin Scott, R-Ga. It’s unclear if either could secure the 217 votes necessary to secure the speakership if their nomination were to hit the House floor.

Kuster, who leads the moderate New Democrat Coalition, emphasized that any decision about a bipartisan speaker deal would have to be approved by Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries. “What we’ve been asked is to open lines of communication with our Republican colleagues. But the end of the day, it is speaker Jeffries that will ultimately negotiate on our behalf and when he is satisfied, we will be satisfied,” she said, inadvertently referring to the Democratic leader as the House speaker.

On Thursday, several frustrated Republicans suggested that their party might need to work out a speaker deal with Democrats given their party’s inability to agree on a candidate. But Armed Services Committee Chair Mike Rogers, R-Ala. told Bloomberg Democrats would need to start discussions by offering a list of demands. “We’re willing to work with them, but they gotta tell us what they need.”

Kuster told Semafor discussions about what concessions Democrats would want in a deal are still “ongoing.” But she said Jeffries and others have brought up the idea of reversing rule changes that have made House Republicans “ungovernable,” such as the ability of a single lawmaker to file a motion to remove the speaker. Other potential Democratic demands could include bringing a Ukraine aid package to the floor for a vote and sticking to the budget caps outlined in this year’s debt ceiling deal.