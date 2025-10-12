Tata, LG trading debuts test India’s IPO market

Two blockbuster trading debuts in India this week will showcase the country’s rising status as a fundraising hub, while testing the strength of its markets.

Tata Capital’s listing on Monday, followed by LG Electronics India the next day, are expected to set the tone for future IPOs in India, Bloomberg wrote.

The country’s listings market has had a busy few years, driven by a boom in domestic capital that has made up for foreign investors who pulled out in favor of China.

“Global investors are in wait-and-watch mode,” one analyst said.

Indian stocks have underperformed relative to other exchanges this year as US trade tensions bite, and any perceived weakness in Tata or LG’s performance could hinder other IPOs.