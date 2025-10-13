One of Fox’s most prominent sports media personalities may be leaving the company to start a new media venture.

Outkick founder Clay Travis’ contract is up at the end of the year, and he is weighing whether to leave the company he founded to start a new media venture, I’m told. Travis sold Outkick to Fox Corp. in 2021, and has since become a regular fixture on Fox News, discussing politics and sports through a conservative lens.

But the commentator raised eyebrows internally earlier this month when he retweeted a post from swimmer Riley Gaines, an advocate of keeping trans women out of women’s sports, in which she criticized the Murdoch-owned New York Post for labeling her “anti-trans.” (The Post changed its headline to call her a “women’s rights defender.“)

Semafor has since learned that Travis is also weighing whether to launch a new media company should he and Fox decide to part ways at the end of the year, though his discussions with the network have been amicable, a person familiar with them said.