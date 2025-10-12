Events Email Briefings
Israel, Hamas prepare for hostage-prisoner exchanges as Gaza peace deal takes hold

Oct 12, 2025, 11:25am EDT
Israeli soldiers stand on military vehicles near the Israel-Gaza border
Ammar Awad/Reuters

Israel and Hamas appeared on track for a Monday exchange of hostages and prisoners, after a landmark US-brokered truce took effect in Gaza on Friday.

Israeli forces withdrew to an agreed position in the enclave, allowing displaced Palestinians to return to Gaza City.

US President Donald Trump is expected to travel to Israel for the hostages’ return, before flying to Egypt for a summit aimed at finalizing a permanent peace deal.

Coupled with relief and elation over the initial ceasefire is a deeper anxiety over Gaza’s future.

Trump’s plan lacks a legitimate Palestinian partner, while the involvement of Washington, Gulf states, and Turkey could spark a battle for influence in Gaza, an Israel expert wrote in Foreign Affairs. “The most demanding work begins now.”

J.D. Capelouto
