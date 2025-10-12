Green turtles, once on the brink, bounce back

Green turtles, once on the brink of extinction, have bounced back, a new report found.

The species is one of the world’s largest sea turtles, and humans have long hunted it to make turtle soup and to eat its eggs as a delicacy; it has been listed as endangered by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature since the 1980s.

But conservation efforts, including protecting buried eggs and releasing hatchlings to avoid predators and accidental capture in fishing nets, have helped their numbers recover, although the population remains far below its pre-industrial peak.

Other animals have been less fortunate: Notably, more than half of all bird species were found to be “in decline.”