As Scalise’s speaker bid collapses, Republicans Float Working With Democrats

As Steve Scalise’s gavel bid went down in flames, desperate House Republicans began publicly musing Thursday about working with Democrats to finally pick a speaker. But behind closed doors, there appears to have been little effort so far to hatch a bipartisan deal.

“I don’t think there has been legitimate outreach,” from Republicans, a senior Democratic staffer told Semafor. “Sure, those members talk to the press, but not to Hakeem Jeffries or leadership.”

The House GOP devolved further into paralysis Thursday night when Scalise abruptly withdrew himself from the speaker’s race. The congressman from Louisiana dropped out just one day after colleagues narrowly nominated him for the job, announcing his decision in a private meeting after it became clear that he lacked the 217 votes necessary to secure the gavel.

“This House of Representatives needs a speaker and we need to open up the House again. But clearly, not everybody is there. And they’re still schisms that have to get resolved,” he told reporters afterwards.

But many Republicans also appeared doubtful that Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, Scalise’s top rival in the speaker’s race, could pull together the votes necessary for a win — in part due to the bad blood over Scalise’s aborted attempt. Without a viable speaker, the conference will be left adrift, and the chamber unable to conduct basic business.

Facing their impasse, some Republicans suggested that they might not have any choice but to strike a bargain across the aisle. Many GOP members had hoped that Democrats would volunteer to save Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s speakership, but that possibility collapsed when the Californian made it clear he was not interested in offering anything in return for their support. This time, Republicans seemed to acknowledge they would need to make concessions.

Armed Services Committee Chair Mike Rogers, R-Ala. told Bloomberg that a deal might be possible, but Democrats needed to present their conditions first.

“They put us in this ditch along with eight traitors,” he said. “We’re still the majority party, we’re willing to work with them, but they gotta tell us what they need.”

Rep. Maria Salazar, R-Fla. also suggested Republicans might be willing to parlay with Democrats, telling a reporter that “we’re open to anything that’s reasonable.” Meanwhile, Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb., one of the chamber’s higher profile moderates, told a gaggle that “in the end a bipartisan way may be the only answer because we have 8-10 people that do not want to be part of the governing majority”

While there may not be serious back room conversations yet, another senior Democratic aide said there could be space for cooperation if Republicans made “certain concessions,” adding that it “wouldn’t happen without Democratic leadership’s blessing.”