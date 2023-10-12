What to make of IOC suspending the Russian Olympic Committee

Diego Mendoza /

The Russian Olympic Committee was suspended by the IOC on Thursday for violating the territorial integrity of the Ukrainian Olympic body.

A spokesperson for the International Olympic Committee said that Russia had breached the Olympic Charter when Moscow incorporated sports bodies in four different regions in eastern Ukraine on Oct. 5. The suspension won’t stop neutral Russian athletes from competing in next year’s Summer Olympics in Paris.

The Russian committee called the IOC’s move “counterproductive... with obvious political motivations.”