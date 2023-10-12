OpenAI has quietly changed its ‘core values’

ChatGPT creator OpenAI quietly revised all of the “Core values” listed on its website in recent weeks, putting a greater emphasis on the development of AGI — artificial general intelligence. CEO Sam Altman has described AGI as “the equivalent of a median human that you could hire as a co-worker.”

OpenAI’s careers page previously listed six core values for its employees, according to a September 25 screenshot from the Internet Archive. They were Audacious, Thoughtful, Unpretentious, Impact-driven, Collaborative, and Growth-oriented.

The same page now lists five values, with “AGI focus” being the first. “Anything that doesn’t help with that is out of scope,” the website reads. The others are Intense and scrappy, Scale, Make something people love, and Team spirit.

AD

OpenAI did not immediately return a request for comment.