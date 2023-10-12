rotating globe
Louise Matsakis
Louise Matsakis
Oct 12, 2023, 2:59pm EDT
techNorth America

OpenAI has quietly changed its ‘core values’

Reuters/Craig Hudson
The Scoop

ChatGPT creator OpenAI quietly revised all of the “Core values” listed on its website in recent weeks, putting a greater emphasis on the development of AGI — artificial general intelligence. CEO Sam Altman has described AGI as “the equivalent of a median human that you could hire as a co-worker.”

OpenAI’s careers page previously listed six core values for its employees, according to a September 25 screenshot from the Internet Archive. They were Audacious, Thoughtful, Unpretentious, Impact-driven, Collaborative, and Growth-oriented.

The same page now lists five values, with “AGI focus” being the first. “Anything that doesn’t help with that is out of scope,” the website reads. The others are Intense and scrappy, Scale, Make something people love, and Team spirit.

OpenAI did not immediately return a request for comment.

Know More

OpenAI has said for years that it wants to develop AGI, although the specifics of what such a technology would look like are not necessarily clear. In a mission statement published in 2018, OpenAI described AGI as “highly autonomous systems that outperform humans at most economically valuable work.”

