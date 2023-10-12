Questions swirl over Iran’s role in Israel-Hamas war

Jenna Moon /

Questions persist over Iran’s role in the Hamas attack on Israel over the weekend.

U.S. and Israeli officials have publicly said they do not have evidence of Tehran’s involvement in the assault while there is a long history of Iran supporting Hamas militants in the past.

Top officials, however, are still debating the extent of the country’s involvement and U.S. President Joe Biden warned Iran to “be careful” on Wednesday.

Tehran has denied allegations that it was involved in Hamas’s attack. And on Thursday Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman held a rare phone call to discuss the war — their first since resuming full diplomatic ties in March.