DeSantis and the White House attack Trump over Israel comments

DeSantis, a Republican presidential hopeful, posted a clip of the remarks and said “it is absurd that anyone, much less someone running for President, would choose now to attack our friend and ally, Israel, much less praise Hezbollah terrorists.”

The White House said in a statement that Trump’s comments are “dangerous and unhinged,” adding that, “It’s completely lost on us why any American would ever praise an Iran-backed terrorist organization as ‘smart.’”

In a statement, Trump spokesman Steven Cheung said Trump was simply pointing out that it was “incompetent” for Biden officials to say that northern Israel, near the border with Lebanon, was susceptible to an attack.

AD

“Smart does not equal good. It just proves Biden is stupid,” Cheung said. Trump also said in his speech that the U.S. will “fully support Israel” if he’s reelected to the White House.

— Shelby Talcott contributed to this report.